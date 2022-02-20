Farmhouse with €50,000 AMV is cheapest lot at live stream auction
First O’Donnellan & Joyce online auction will feature nearly 30 properties across the country to interest both homeowners and investors
The first O’Donnellan & Joyce Live Stream Auction of the year will take place this Friday, February 25, at noon and will be live streamed on the real estate company’s new website odj.ie.
Colm O’Donnellan will oversee proceedings, taking bids on a catalogue of almost 30 properties across Galway, Sligo, Westmeath, Longford, Louth, Clare and Dublin in a mix of residential and commercial lots suitable for both owner occupiers and investors....
