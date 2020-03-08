Family-run pub in Dunboyne is guiding at €1.5m

The licensed premises division of Lisney (incorporating Morrissey’s) has been instructed to bring Slevin’s in Dunboyne to the market guiding €1.5 million.

This well-regarded licensed premises is being offered on behalf of the Slevin family, who have successfully traded from the property for 35 years and are now retiring from the trade.

The property comprises a well-appointed traditional-style bar, a lounge, a first-floor function room and a kitchen with basement stores, all...