Sunday March 8, 2020
Family-run pub in Dunboyne is guiding at €1.5m

Slevin’s has a prominent position in the centre of the Co Meath town, with scope to develop the business

8th March, 2020
Slevin’s in Dunboyne: the property comprises a lounge, bar, function room, kitchen and basement stores

The licensed premises division of Lisney (incorporating Morrissey’s) has been instructed to bring Slevin’s in Dunboyne to the market guiding €1.5 million.

This well-regarded licensed premises is being offered on behalf of the Slevin family, who have successfully traded from the property for 35 years and are now retiring from the trade.

The property comprises a well-appointed traditional-style bar, a lounge, a first-floor function room and a kitchen with basement stores, all...

