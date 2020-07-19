Falcon lands planning for €500m North Quay project

One year after its initial planning application was submitted (for which the print costs alone were €120,000), Falcon Real Estate Development Ireland has just received planning permission from Waterford City and County Council for its joint, €500 million Waterford North Quays venture.
The landmark project, the biggest in the history of the southeast, comprises an eight-hectare real estate mixed-use scheme.
It will be built over five years using a mix of private and public investment...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team