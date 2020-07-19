Sunday July 19, 2020
Falcon lands planning for €500m North Quay project

The eight-hectare mixed-use scheme in Waterford city will be the biggest in the history of the south-east

19th July, 2020
3
An aerial view of Waterford city where the north quays are to be transformed by Falcon’s €500 million development

One year after its initial planning application was submitted (for which the print costs alone were €120,000), Falcon Real Estate Development Ireland has just received planning permission from Waterford City and County Council for its joint, €500 million Waterford North Quays venture.

The landmark project, the biggest in the history of the southeast, comprises an eight-hectare real estate mixed-use scheme.

It will be built over five years using a mix of private and public investment...

