Eyre Square shopping centre on market for €12.75m

Eyre Square, Galway’s leading shopping centre, is due to be brought to the market by Colliers guiding €12.75 million.

Developed by McInerneys in 1991, the city’s main retail destination comprises more than 70 retail units and kiosks, providing a mix of modern retail space and large floor plates in an iconic, landmark building.

The centre is anchored by Penneys and Dunnes Stores, and enjoys a strong mix of local, national and international retailers....