Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

Eyre Square office building guiding at €2.5 million

The property at Hardiman House in Galway city is likely to appeal to a wide pool of investors

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
6th June, 2021
Eyre Square office building guiding at €2.5 million
Hardiman House in Galway city extends to some 1,068 square metres of own-door self-contained office space over four floors.

Set in the heart of Galway city, part of Hardiman House is being brought to the market for sale guiding €2.5 million.

The office building located on Eyre Square gives potential buyers the opportunity to own a property in Galway city’s prime commercial district.

The office property extends to some 1,068 square metres of own-door self-contained office space over four floors.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Ceiliúrlann is a detached, five-bedroom home extending to 208 square metres on a site of 0.8 acres

Side-by-side sites in Foxrock may offer enticing development opportunity

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 1 day ago
The section of sixth floor available to rent is marked in red

Offices available for sublet in Georges Quay Plaza

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 1 day ago
Rooske Lodge provides an ideal development opportunity

Large five-bedroom detached home for sale in Newbridge

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 1 day ago
Swords Business Campus has been a major beneficiary of the move to lower density suburban space where staff have ample indoor and outdoor recreational space

Doosan Bobcat takes up new ten-year lease at Swords Business Campus

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 1 day ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1