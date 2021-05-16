Subscribe Today
Exciting Cork investment opportunity for €1.8m

Up for sale are Bishopstown House, an elegant period building, and an adjoining two-storey office building on 1.3 acres on Model Farm Road

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
16th May, 2021
The site is located on the south side of Model Farm Road at its western end, just east of its intersection with Rossa Avenue, about 4km southwest of Cork city centre

New to the market is an exciting office investment and development opportunity at Model Farm Road in Cork, which is being offered for sale by private treaty at a guide price of €1.8 million.

The property, Bishopstown House and an adjoining two-storey office building with an adjacent site occupy a regular shaped site of about 1.3 of an acre.

The site is located on the south side of Model Farm Road at its western end, just...

