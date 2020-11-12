ESB seals deal with Amundi Real Estate on Fitzwilliam 28 office development

ESB has confirmed that Amundi Real Estate, a French asset manager, has successfully exchanged on Fitzwilliam 28, an office development in Dublin’s traditional central business district, on behalf of a fund under management.

Fitzwilliam 28, currently in the final stages of construction, has been entirely pre-let to Slack Technologies. The tech giant is moving out of its property on Hatch Street and into Fitzwilliam 28, which will act as its new EMEA headquarters.

Once complete, Fitzwilliam...