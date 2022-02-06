Equestrian jewel in Mount Juliet’s crown on market for €1.75m

By international standards, the equestrian centre on the grounds of the Mount Juliet Estate in Co Kilkenny sets the bar high, matching the estate’s own five-star standards with a breadth of pristine facilities to set any horse lover’s heart aflutter.

For those in the market to acquire such a jewel, the Mount Juliet Equestrian Centre has just come to market with an asking price of €1.75 million through joint agents Sherry...