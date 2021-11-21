End of an era as Coppinger Row restaurant to close

Marc and Conor Bereen, owners of Coppinger Row off South William Street in Dublin 2, have confirmed that their famous Dublin city centre restaurant will close on December 31 as the landlord, Aviva, has decided to develop the building.

After 13 years, a long-planned redevelopment of the site by Aviva will begin, and the shutters will go down on one of Dublin’s best-loved dining destinations.

"Coppinger Row restaurant was at the heart of the South William...