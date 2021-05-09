Eithne O’Neill joins team at TWM as director

Eithne O’Neill has joined commercial property advisory agent TWM’s growing professional services team as director. She was formerly a director at CBRE where she worked in its valuations department for more than 15 years.

O’Neill is an experienced and highly regarded registered valuer with more than 20 years’ experience. Ken Noble, head of TWM’s professional services team, said he was delighted to welcome O’Neill to the team and that her extensive experience...