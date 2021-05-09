Eithne O’Neill joins team at TWM as director
The experience valuer has been appointed to the professional services team of the commercial property advisers
Eithne O’Neill has joined commercial property advisory agent TWM’s growing professional services team as director. She was formerly a director at CBRE where she worked in its valuations department for more than 15 years.
O’Neill is an experienced and highly regarded registered valuer with more than 20 years’ experience. Ken Noble, head of TWM’s professional services team, said he was delighted to welcome O’Neill to the team and that her extensive experience...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Southern comfort as Cork market heats up
A wave of recent planning grants and a rise in occupational activity has led to a flurry of activity in Cork’s commercial market
New Spaces facility offers boost to flexible offices in Cork
International Workplace Group opens €160 million Horgan’s Quay development with capacity for up to 450 people
Development opportunity of 0.38 acres off Baggot Street
Refurbished 37-42 James Place East comprises office and mews buildings totalling 1,142 square metres plus secure car park
Office and warehouse unit in Maynooth for €595,000
Unit 11F in Maynooth Business Campus extends to 574 square metres with facility situated just off the M4 at Exit 7