Earley’s Roscommon agency joins Re/Max in new partnership

Real estate brand Re/Max has taken over the estate agency of Property Partners John Earley located at The Square in Roscommon town which will now be known as Re/Max Team Earley.

Established in 1979, Earley’s business and trusted reputation is renowned in the midlands and west. While the move will strengthen the Roscommon agency it will also allow John Earley and his wife Helen to step back from the day-to-day hustle and bustle...