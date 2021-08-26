Subscribe Today
Eagle Street Partners signs €78.5m development contract for Castleforbes site

The newly founded pan-European real estate investment firm exchanged contracts with Glenveagh Properties for the sale of a 4.6 acre residential and hotel site in Dublin

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
26th August, 2021
The Castleforbes site at Sherriff Street has full planning permissions and is capable of delivering 702 residential apartments and a 219-bed hotel. Picture: Glenveagh

Eagle Street Partners, the real estate and asset management firm, announced that it signed a contract to acquire a 4.6-acre property at Castleforbes Business Park in Dublin’s city centre from Glenveagh Properties. The €78.5 million transaction is expected to be completed at the end of this year.

The company was founded in December 2020 by Justin Bickle, the former chief executive at Glenveagh, and Shane Scully, who worked as chief development officer at...

