Eagle Street Partners signs €78.5m development contract for Castleforbes site

Eagle Street Partners, the real estate and asset management firm, announced that it signed a contract to acquire a 4.6-acre property at Castleforbes Business Park in Dublin’s city centre from Glenveagh Properties. The €78.5 million transaction is expected to be completed at the end of this year.

The company was founded in December 2020 by Justin Bickle, the former chief executive at Glenveagh, and Shane Scully, who worked as chief development officer at...