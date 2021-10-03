Eagle Street Partners acquires two Clonskeagh office blocks
The real estate firm, founded in December 2020 by two former senior figures at Glenveagh, has committed €150 million in invested capital since its inception
Eagle Street Partners, the real estate and asset management firm, has acquired two office blocks in Clonskeagh, south Dublin, in an off-market transaction for an undisclosed sum.
Both Block 5 and Block 9 at Richview Office Park in Clonskeagh are detached, three-storey buildings and extend to 25,407 square feet (2,360sq m) and 35,869 square feet (3,332sq m). They have a combined total of 153 parking spaces.
Both buildings are currently fully let. Block 5 is let to Curtiss Wright, the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Strong interest expected in €7.5m Naas Road site
Gowan House has been launched in the same week that the government announced plans to create a new City Edge suburb in the area
Drumcondra students’ residence site goes on sale for €3.85m
The half-acre site near several college campuses has full planning for a 114-bed development
Eco-apartment scheme in Titanic Quarter is game-changer for Belfast
Huge public interest has accompanied the consultation on the highly desirable development on a landmark site
Bartragh Island in Co Mayo sells for more than €1.1 million
The new owner is believed to be planning to restore a derelict Georgian house on the island as well as creating an environmentally sustainable farming enterprise