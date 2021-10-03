Subscribe Today
Eagle Street Partners acquires two Clonskeagh office blocks

The real estate firm, founded in December 2020 by two former senior figures at Glenveagh, has committed €150 million in invested capital since its inception

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
3rd October, 2021
Eagle Street Partners acquires two Clonskeagh office blocks
Richview Office Park in Clonskeagh: blocks 5 and 9 were previously offered at a guide price of €19 million and sold to Eagle Street Partners in an off-market transaction

Eagle Street Partners, the real estate and asset management firm, has acquired two office blocks in Clonskeagh, south Dublin, in an off-market transaction for an undisclosed sum.

Both Block 5 and Block 9 at Richview Office Park in Clonskeagh are detached, three-storey buildings and extend to 25,407 square feet (2,360sq m) and 35,869 square feet (3,332sq m). They have a combined total of 153 parking spaces.

Both buildings are currently fully let. Block 5 is let to Curtiss Wright, the...

