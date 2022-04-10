Subscribe Today
Dungarvan greenfield site on market for €695,000

Co Waterford plot of just under three acres would suit a hospitality venture at starting point of the Waterford Greenway

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
10th April, 2022
A three-acre site in Dungarvan town, which is walking distance from the town’s amenities and suitable for a tourist development, is on sale for €695,000. Picture: Karen Dempsey Photography

Investors and developers in search of a potential development project in the sunny southeast might be keen to know of a substantial site for sale in the coastal and harbour town of Dungarvan in Co Waterford.

Fairlane is a site of almost three acres which are bound by the N25 and Fairlane Road. The 2.94 acre plot is on the market with local property broker and auctioneer, Brian Gleeson Property, which is guiding €695,000 for...

