Dungarvan greenfield site on market for €695,000

Investors and developers in search of a potential development project in the sunny southeast might be keen to know of a substantial site for sale in the coastal and harbour town of Dungarvan in Co Waterford.

Fairlane is a site of almost three acres which are bound by the N25 and Fairlane Road. The 2.94 acre plot is on the market with local property broker and auctioneer, Brian Gleeson Property, which is guiding €695,000 for...