Dundrum looks to future with host of multi-storey apartment developments in pipeline

The south Dublin enclave is local council’s second major town centre and projected to see a 44 per cent spike in population within two decades

Donal Buckley
14th March, 2021
Dundrum looks to future with host of multi-storey apartment developments in pipeline
Marlet’s 307-apartment development at Green Acres Grange will rise to eight storeys overlooking Airfield Farm

After decades of slow population growth, Dundrum in south Dublin is expected to see a 44 per cent spurt in population by 2040.

A number of multi-storey apartment developments are in the pipeline for the catchment area and the village, which is designated as the second major town centre for Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council (DLR CoCo).

When the catchment is included, the population of the area was estimated at 27,000 in the 2016 census...

