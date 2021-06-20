Dundrum developers shift focus from retail to residential
Old shopping centre landowners are now tweaking their planning request in favour of more ‘mixed use’ developments
Conversion of the old Dundrum Shopping Centre lands from retail to a mainly residential development have been copperfastened by two recent moves by the owners Dundrum Retail Limited Partnership (DRLP), a joint venture between Hammerson and Allianz.
A spokesperson for Hammerson told the Business Post it expected to undertake a pre-application SHD submission to An Bord Pleanála within the next six months with a full application to follow.
In advance of...
