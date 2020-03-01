Sunday March 1, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Dublin’s serviced office market is still working

The number of flexible or ‘hot’ desks available in the capital continues to grow despite the collapse of big player WeWork, writes Tina-Marie O’Neill

1st March, 2020
3
Joe McGinley, chief executive of Iconic Offices, expects 2020 to be the company’s best year to date. Picture: Bryan Meade

Despite the woes of global giant WeWork, once Dublin’s largest serviced office provider, new research suggests the capital’s office market grew by a third last year.

Data collected by serviced office brokers Click Offices saw the addition of some 7,000 flexible or “hot” desks in Dublin last year (down about 1,000 on the previous, bumper year). The sector is expected to grow by another 4,000 desks this year, according to the broker.

...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Sandyford multi-let office blocks guiding at €15m

The prime-location lots are held on long leasehold interests from the local council

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 2 hours ago

How real estate is adjusting to the changing world of work

The corporate workplace is more and more seen as key to improving employee experience

Hannah Dwyer | 2 hours ago

Investment market expects big deals despite uncertainty

Even without a new government in place, assets continue to be launched for sale, and demand remains strong, according to a new report

Donal Buckley | 2 hours ago