Dublin’s serviced office market is still working

Despite the woes of global giant WeWork, once Dublin’s largest serviced office provider, new research suggests the capital’s office market grew by a third last year.

Data collected by serviced office brokers Click Offices saw the addition of some 7,000 flexible or “hot” desks in Dublin last year (down about 1,000 on the previous, bumper year). The sector is expected to grow by another 4,000 desks this year, according to the broker.

...