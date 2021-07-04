Dublin’s Capel Building suites on sale for €3.45 million

Investors searching for a city centre office investment in Dublin will no doubt be keen to hear of an opportunity to acquire a superbly located office investment in Dublin city centre.

Joint selling agents Capel Abbey and John Weir Chartered Surveyors are seeking offers of €3.45 million for Suites 501-506 in the Capel Building in Smithfield in Dublin 7.

Suites 501-506 have a combined usable floor plate of 771 square metres.