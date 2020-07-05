Dublin pub steeped in literary history comes to the market

It was once Barney Kiernan‘s pub, the setting of Cyclops, the 12th chapter of James Joyce’s Ulysses. Investors might now have all eyes on this redbrick number on Little Britain Street in Dublin 7, which has been brought to market for sale through Citywide Auctioneers.

The Dublin agency is seeking offers in the region of €700,000 for No 9, which previously had planning for a retail shop and two apartments, and has...