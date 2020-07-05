Sunday July 5, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Dublin pub steeped in literary history comes to the market

9 Little Britain Street is famed for its strong connection to James Joyce’s magnum opus Ulysses

5th July, 2020
9 Little Britain Street in Dublin 7: on the market for around €700,000

It was once Barney Kiernan‘s pub, the setting of Cyclops, the 12th chapter of James Joyce’s Ulysses. Investors might now have all eyes on this redbrick number on Little Britain Street in Dublin 7, which has been brought to market for sale through Citywide Auctioneers.

The Dublin agency is seeking offers in the region of €700,000 for No 9, which previously had planning for a retail shop and two apartments, and has...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Historic 1930s office building in D2 to be redeveloped

12 Dawson Street will house 5,574 square metres of Grade A office space over seven floors

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 6 hours ago

Developers and agents moving towards home office options

Nearly half of Irish professionals working from home say they have been using their dining or kitchen table

Donal Buckley | 6 hours ago

SuperValu franchiser tries to block Irish Life’s Talbot Mall plans

The Kane McCartney Group has lodged an objection against the proposal to redevelop the mostly vacant retail centre

Killian Woods | 6 hours ago