Dublin pub sector achieves record sales of €60.5m

Similar demand for hostelries in the capital is expected to keep volumes high this year

19th January, 2020
5
The Leeson Lounge in Dublin 2 was bought by publican Tom Maguire for around €2 million. Picture: Gareth Byrne

Strong prices achieved by Dublin pubs in 2019 saw 19 hostelries generate a record €60.5 million, according to the latest figures from CBRE.

John Ryan of CBRE and Tony Morrissey of agent Lisney Morrisseys agree that demand is strong for Dublin properties, and both expect 2020 to see a similar volume of sales.

The first pub sale of the new year saw Quanta Capital pay around €4 million for 10 St Stephen’s Green, along with its publican’s licence....

