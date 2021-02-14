Dublin office correction likely to be short-lived

Coronavirus has had an impact across nearly every sector of the economy, and after eight years without a dip, 2020 was the year that Dublin office rents experienced a correction.

With companies postponing long-term letting decisions, the take-up of office space hit its lowest level since 2012, and prime headline rents fell around 10 per cent.

An incredibly strong start to 2020 came to a grinding halt with the onset of the pandemic in March, and even with...