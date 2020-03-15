Sunday March 15, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Dublin is the top destination for post-Brexit movers

A new report finds 530 company relocations since Britain voted to leave the EU, with Ireland taking the lion’s share

15th March, 2020
Knight Frank’s report suggests that the formalisation of Brexit and the tension surrounding the start of negotiations could result in an increased number of new movements

In its report Under Pressure 3, global real estate consultant Knight Frank analyses the consequences of Brexit on the European real estate market.

“Since the June 2016 referendum, 530 relocation or expansion projects have been recorded in Europe,” said John Ring, head of research at Knight Frank Ireland. “This number could have been even higher if the political uncertainty had not encouraged a wait-and-see attitude on the part of companies in 2019.”

Some 162 actual...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Killegland Farm lands offer top-quality tillage and grazing

Expressions of interest are invited for a 241-acre landbank south of Ashbourne

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 54 minutes ago

Two new appointments at Hooke & MacDonald

Suzanne Lynch and Christine McGowan have been appointed to the New Homes team and the commercial team respectively

Business Post Team | 54 minutes ago

Warehouse and office unit in industrial estate on M50 for €750k

Building would suit medium-sized business owner or investor, says agent

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 54 minutes ago