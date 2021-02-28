Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

Dublin faces increased competition as a leading hub for data centres

Ireland’s leadership position in Europe as data centre location is due to its highly competitive pricing and scale of the companies operating here, says report

Donal Buckley
28th February, 2021
Dublin faces increased competition as a leading hub for data centres
Dublin was ranked number one for data centres in terms of the safety of its location due to the minimal risk from earthquakes, tornadoes or flooding

Dublin’s position as a leading data centre location in Europe is facing increased competition. This is indicated by a new report – 2021 Global Data Centre Market Comparison – from estate agents Cushman & Wakefield.

It comes as another report, from construction consultants Mitchell McDermott (MM), estimates that over €7 billion will be invested in the construction of data centres here over the next five years.

MM’s report ranks Dublin as the largest data...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Lionel Alexander has been appointed to the board of directors at Fine Grain Property, an Irish-owned international commercial real estate investor and operator

Fine Grain Property brings seasoned expert to board

Commercial Business Post 2 hours ago
Christian Judd has joined CBRE as a director in its Capital Advisors team

CBRE Ireland appoints corporate finance guru

Commercial Business Post 2 hours ago
The Old Storehouse in Temple Bar in Dublin was sold for €16 million

Transaction volumes remain steady for licensed premises

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 2 hours ago
No 12 Pembroke Road in Dublin 4 is being sold with the benefit of vacant possession and is guiding €1.35 million

Pembroke property offers plenty of potential for €1.35m

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 2 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1