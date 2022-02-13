Subscribe Today
Dublin council loosens planning rules to liven up city centre

Key retail streets, which have seen values drop thanks to online shopping, will be allowed to house more cultural, leisure and entertainment offerings

Donal Buckley
13th February, 2022
Hammerson’s plans for Dublin Central were granted planning permission last month: the development will have almost 200 metres of frontage on O’Connell Street as well as frontage on Henry, Parnell and Moore streets. It will include 5,700 square metres of retail space as well as 2,450 square metres of cafés and restaurant space. Picture: Getty

Property owners on some of Dublin’s key retail streets may find it easier to get planning permission for a wider range of uses following Dublin City Council’s proposal to downgrade their retail status from category one to category two.

This downgrading will apply to O’Connell Street, as well as to busy retail streets such as Wicklow Street, South King Street, Duke Street and South Anne Street, four streets which branch off...

