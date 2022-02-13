Dublin city centre offices up for grabs at €2.75m

QRE Real Estate Advisers and John Weir Chartered Surveyors have been instructed to sell a modern penthouse investment at the Capel Building on the corner of Capel Street and Mary’s Abbey in Dublin 7 on behalf of a private Irish investor for €2.75 million.

Suites 501-506 have been interconnected to provide high-quality office accommodation extending to a total floor area of about 643 square metres.

The property is fully let to Storm Technology Limited for...