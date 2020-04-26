Dublin 8 outlet on the market guiding €330,000

By Tina-Marie O’Neill

A Ladbrokes outlet at 45-46 Thomas Street in Dublin 8 (so named for the church of St Thomas which was built on the street in 1175, with many a prayer likely whispered in the shop itself) has come to market with Colliers International.

The ground-floor unit has dual frontage on to both Meath Street and Thomas Street and extends to about 104 square metres (1,119 square feet). The unit is fully let...