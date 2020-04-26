Sunday April 26, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Dublin 8 outlet on the market guiding €330,000

26th April, 2020
The ground floor retail unit at 45-46 Thomas Street in Dublin 8 is on the market guiding €330,000

By Tina-Marie O’Neill

A Ladbrokes outlet at 45-46 Thomas Street in Dublin 8 (so named for the church of St Thomas which was built on the street in 1175, with many a prayer likely whispered in the shop itself) has come to market with Colliers International.

The ground-floor unit has dual frontage on to both Meath Street and Thomas Street and extends to about 104 square metres (1,119 square feet). The unit is fully let...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

High-spec warehouse space to let in Drogheda

Lisney is offering the lease at €575,000 per annum

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 4 hours ago

Office building in Dún Laoghaire drops price

The partially occupied Ashgrove House in the Co Dublin suburb is now on the market for €625,000

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 4 hours ago

Corum adds €5.6m Cork Aldi outlet to portfolio

The purchase brings the French investment company’s spend to over €210 million across the island of Ireland

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 4 hours ago