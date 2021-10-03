Drumcondra students’ residence site goes on sale for €3.85m

Colliers has been instructed to sell a prime city centre development site comprising three properties with the benefit of full planning permission for a 114-bed student accommodation development and café.

The agent is guiding €3.85 million for the site which is located at nos 116-120 Drumcondra Road Upper in Dublin and comprises 0.19 hectares (about 0.48 acres). It has full planning permission for the student accommodation development and café.

Planning permission was granted in accordance...