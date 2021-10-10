Drogheda office block overlooking Boyne on market for €1.35m

QRE Real Estate Advisers has been appointed to handle the sale of Boyne Tower, a high-profile modern office building in Drogheda, Co Louth, for which agent Stephen Mellon is guiding in excess of €1.35 million.

The property is a five-storey over basement building extending to about 2,183 square metres GIA. The offices are fitted out to a Grade A standard, with two retail units at ground floor level presented in shell and core specification.

There are...