Drogheda land bank of almost 36 acres comes to market

A 35.63-acre (14.42-hectare) land bank belonging to Drogheda firm Premier Periclase has been brought to the market by REA Grimes.

The land is adjacent to the company’s site at Boyne Road, just outside the town centre, and is zoned E1-General Employment in the Drogheda Borough Council Development Plan 2021 – 2027.

It comes to market with a guide price of €4 million or € 112,265 per acre.