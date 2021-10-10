Subscribe Today
Domestic and overseas demand could push end-of-year trades to €5 billion

As we head into the final quarter of another challenging, Covid-19-influenced year, JLL’s head of capital markets,

Max Reilly
10th October, 2021
At present there is over €3 billion worth of stock either available or about to come to market, and that excludes most PRS assets.

We at JLL Ireland are expecting a very busy end to the year – which has already started, with potential for €2 billion to €3 billion of trades, and that includes some existing on-market buildings not yet signed and which are separate to PRS [private rental sector].

There is an active demand base from domestic investors seeking assets from €1 million to €10 million. International investors are active, with continued interest from France, the US,...

