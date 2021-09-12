DNG appoints new deputy chief executive

DNG has appointed long-standing staff member Orla McMorrow as the group’s deputy chief executive.

McMorrow joined DNG in 1994, became office manager two years later and has held a range of key management positions during her 30-year DNG career including as partner and most recently as regional director.

In her new role, McMorrow will be based in DNG’s Head Office on Leeson Park in Dublin 6 and will assist with the management of all...