DHL latest firm to be wooed by clean, green Blarney Business Park
JCD Group manages the facility, whose sustainable design are making it a key industry and employment hub in Cork
DHL Express has agreed a new long-term lease with JCD Group for a new, state-of-the-art bespoke premises at Blarney Business Park located just to the north of Cork city on the N20 Cork to Mallow road.
The 3,250 square metre facility, which is on a 5.5-acre site, is at an advanced stage of construction and will allow DHL Express to more than double its capacity in the Cork, Kerry and Waterford regions.
The premises will accommodate...
