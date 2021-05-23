Development site on sale for €1.9m at Dunmore East
The 4.47 acre site is situated in the middle of the Waterford seaside village and is zoned medium density residential
Palmer Auctioneers is handling the sale of a prime development site located in the centre of the picturesque coastal village of Dunmore East, Co Waterford for which it is guiding €1.9 million.
The property is the last substantial greenfield development site located within the boundaries of the picturesque fishing village of Dunmore East.
The site extends to 4.47 acres and is zoned medium density residential. The site is on the Convent road in Coxtown and...
