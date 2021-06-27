Development site in Thurles guiding €2.1m
Lot of 14.37 acres is zoned Existing Residential and sits just one kilometre outside the town centre in Co Tipperary
Knight Frank has recently launched an ideal development site in Thurles, Co Tipperary to market for sale with a guide price of €2.1 million exclusive.
The entire site extends to about 14.37 acres and is zoned Existing Residential under the Thurles Town and Environs Development Plan 2009 (as varied May 2017).
In May 2008, Tipperary County Council granted planning permission for 173 residential units (which comprised 131 houses and 42 duplexes) to be built on the site. This permission has since lapsed.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Fortwell Capital provides €21m construction loan for Red Rock Developments
British-based lender seeking to establish €300m Irish loan book and is structuring loan sizes of €10m to €50m
Prime Blessington development site with permission for 56 new homes
Agent guides €4.5m for site and predicts strong demand as no new housing has come to market in Wicklow town for a dozen years
Ten Clontarf apartments on sale in single lot
Two-bed homes at Seapark in Dublin 3 are found across various blocks in development with Lisney seeking offers over €2.9m
Two apartments on sale in Clontarf for €295,000 apiece
Nos 6 and 12 Sandon Cove are two-bedroomed units of 57 square metres each and can be bought as one lot or sold separately