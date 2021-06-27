Development site in Thurles guiding €2.1m

Knight Frank has recently launched an ideal development site in Thurles, Co Tipperary to market for sale with a guide price of €2.1 million exclusive.

The entire site extends to about 14.37 acres and is zoned Existing Residential under the Thurles Town and Environs Development Plan 2009 (as varied May 2017).

In May 2008, Tipperary County Council granted planning permission for 173 residential units (which comprised 131 houses and 42 duplexes) to be built on the site. This permission has since lapsed.