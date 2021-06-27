Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

Development site in Thurles guiding €2.1m

Lot of 14.37 acres is zoned Existing Residential and sits just one kilometre outside the town centre in Co Tipperary

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
27th June, 2021
Development site in Thurles guiding €2.1m
Tipperary County Council granted planning permission for 173 residential units to be built on the site in 2008 but this permission has since lapsed

Knight Frank has recently launched an ideal development site in Thurles, Co Tipperary to market for sale with a guide price of €2.1 million exclusive.

The entire site extends to about 14.37 acres and is zoned Existing Residential under the Thurles Town and Environs Development Plan 2009 (as varied May 2017).

In May 2008, Tipperary County Council granted planning permission for 173 residential units (which comprised 131 houses and 42 duplexes) to be built on the site. This permission has since lapsed.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Red Rock Developments will use the new Fortwell construction facility to develop its inaugural hotel, a 113-bedroom scheme on Gloucester Street in Dublin city centre

Fortwell Capital provides €21m construction loan for Red Rock Developments

Commercial Donal Buckley 2 hours ago
Burgage Castle is a prime ready-to-go site minutes from Blessington town centre. The site has full planning for 54 houses and two apartments and the agent is guiding €4.5 million for the site, excluding Vat

Prime Blessington development site with permission for 56 new homes

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 2 hours ago
Seapark on Mount Prospect Avenue in Clontarf benefits from excellent transport links

Ten Clontarf apartments on sale in single lot

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 2 hours ago
The two 57-square-metre units at Sandon Cove have tenants in situ and could be ideal investment properties

Two apartments on sale in Clontarf for €295,000 apiece

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 2 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1