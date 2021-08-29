Development site at Newbridge on the market for €6 million
The 23.6-acre site at Great Connell Business Park is in a strategic location and is zoned for industrial and warehousing development
Jordan Auctioneers, Newbridge, together with joint agents Lavelle Commercial Property, Naas, is offering an important and strategically placed fully serviced development site of 23.6 acres (9.56 hectares) zoned Objective H – “industrial and warehousing” within the Newbridge Local Area Plan 2013-2021. For sale by private treaty, the guide price is €6 million (approximately €250,000 per acre).
Located within Great Connell Business Park, the lands are situated on the north-east side of the Great Connell Road,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Eagle Street Partners signs €78.5m development contract for Castleforbes site
The newly founded pan-European real estate investment firm exchanged contracts with Glenveagh Properties for the sale of a 4.6 acre residential and hotel site in Dublin
Slattery’s in Rathmines changes hands for almost €3m
Off-market sale shows strong demand for prime Dublin pub assets despite lockdown
Savour a slice of oceanside living at Spanish Point
Red Cliff Lodge, overlooking the Atlantic Ocean in Co Clare, comes with six self-catering units and is on the market with a guide price of €1.25 million
Sunny south-east offers holiday home opportunities for developers
Le Havre’s three delightful properties on 2.5 acres, next to the beach at Roney Point in Co Wexford, offer tempting potential to would-be investors