Development site at Newbridge on the market for €6 million

Jordan Auctioneers, Newbridge, together with joint agents Lavelle Commercial Property, Naas, is offering an important and strategically placed fully serviced development site of 23.6 acres (9.56 hectares) zoned Objective H – “industrial and warehousing” within the Newbridge Local Area Plan 2013-2021. For sale by private treaty, the guide price is €6 million (approximately €250,000 per acre).

Located within Great Connell Business Park, the lands are situated on the north-east side of the Great Connell Road,...