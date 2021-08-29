Subscribe Today
Development site at Newbridge on the market for €6 million

The 23.6-acre site at Great Connell Business Park is in a strategic location and is zoned for industrial and warehousing development

Ros Drinkwater
29th August, 2021
Aerial shot of the site at Great Connell Business Park in Newbridge, Co Kildare

Jordan Auctioneers, Newbridge, together with joint agents Lavelle Commercial Property, Naas, is offering an important and strategically placed fully serviced development site of 23.6 acres (9.56 hectares) zoned Objective H – “industrial and warehousing” within the Newbridge Local Area Plan 2013-2021. For sale by private treaty, the guide price is €6 million (approximately €250,000 per acre).

Located within Great Connell Business Park, the lands are situated on the north-east side of the Great Connell Road,...

