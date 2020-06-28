Development opportunity on 7 acres in Kildare for €1.8m

Joint agents Coonan Property and DNG Doyle have been instructed to offer for sale by private treaty a development opportunity extending to about 6.84 acres with full planning permission for 49 housing sites near Prosperous in Co Kildare.

The five-year planning permission was granted last month, and the development was designed by Fitzgibbon McGinley Architects.

According to agent Will Coonan, this is an ideally located residential development opportunity, which is ready for development and benefits from access...