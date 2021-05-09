Development opportunity of 0.38 acres off Baggot Street

With the green shoots of office demand beginning to return, JLL’s launch of a rare and well-timed development opportunity off Baggot Street in Dublin 2 is likely to pique interest.

The agent is handling the sale of a site of 0.155 hectares, (or 0.385 acres) at 37-42 James Place East, a prominently located plot between Baggot Street and Mount Street Upper in the much sought-after location of Dublin’s traditional business district.

The site currently...