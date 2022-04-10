Development opportunity in D2 for €6.5m

Property agent Colliers has been instructed to sell Textile House, a unique investment/development opportunity in Dublin’s Central Business District for €6.5 million.

For those familiar with this area of Dublin 2, the building occupies a prominent position on Johnson’s Place, beside Peter’s Pub, opposite Mercer Street Hospital and the Grafton Hotel, and close to the rear entrance to the St Stephen’s Green Centre and the Gaiety Theatre.

...