Development of 101 apartments pre-sold in south Dublin

The McGrath Group, the family-owned Irish property firm, has pre-sold a development of 101 apartments at Johnstown Road near the N11 and Cabinteely Village in south Dublin.
The group has also generated more than €40 million worth from the sale of apartments in Rostock in northern Germany and plans to begin a second phase of its Rostock project next January.
It also plans to begin work next year on a 250 build-to-rent apartment development in Palmerstown...
