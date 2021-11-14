Development land sector could see sales exceed €500m by end of 2021

With activity gathering momentum, the development land sector could see sales exceed €500 million by year end, as agents CBRE and Savills agree that third-quarter sales reached about €185 million.

According to Marie Hunt of CBRE, the third quarter figure exceeds the value of sales in the first two quarters of the year combined and brings total spend in the first nine months of 2021 to about €369 million.

John Swarbrigg of Savills estimates the year-to-date...