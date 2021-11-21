Developers in Cork scramble to get in ahead of fast-track planning deadline

With the deadline for fast-track planning applications only weeks away and with the government seeking to increase housing supply, developers have accelerated applications for new homes in Cork city.

Comer Brothers is the latest national developer to target Leeside, entering pre-planning consultations with Bord Pleanála for 1,030 apartments on an 18-acre site near the Marquee music arena. Their firm Tiznow Property Company is also hoping to get the green light next month to submit a...