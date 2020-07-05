Developers and agents moving towards home office options

A relatively high proportion of Irish professionals who are working from home appear to need a more dedicated work space if they intend to continue doing so for a prolonged period.
This expectation has already encouraged some housing developers as well as other businesses to respond to the expected pick-up in demand for home office space.
According to a recent survey, as many as 47 per cent of Irish professionals working from home said they...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team