Sunday March 8, 2020
Developer Hines to sell Dublin city-centre block for €180 million

Hines sold the Dublin city-centre office block to Australian investor Macquarie for €180m

8th March, 2020
Bishop’s Square: Hines acquired the block for €92.5m in 2015

Hines has almost doubled its money on the disposal of a city-centre office block near Dublin’s St Stephen’s Green.

The US developer and investor has agreed sale of Bishop’s Square on Kevin Street in Dublin 2 for in the region of €180 million, to Australian investor Macquarie Group and German fund Patrizia.

Hines acquired the block for €92.5 million in 2015 as the economy had turned the corner but prices...

