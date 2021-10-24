Detached property in Co Galway comes to the market

Galway auctioneer O’Donnellan & Joyce will host its next livestreamed property auction this Wednesday, October 27, at 12pm with 25 properties going under the virtual hammer.

One lot of note on offer is a generous detached property located at Killora in the heart of Craughwell town, with an advised minimum value of €350,000.

Formerly a private residence, a nursing home and most recently a crèche, the 316 square metre property offers a range of commercial...