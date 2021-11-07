Demand expected to outstrip supply as Galway sees post-Covid surge in sales

Galway property agent O’Donnellan & Joyce’s commercial department has reported a strong rise in demand across the entire sector this year, specifically for retail, office and development land across Galway city and beyond despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since the second quarter of the year, the agent has experienced a surge in demand for such commercial properties and enquiries are up an estimated 15 per cent year-on-year.

The division, led by Colm O’Donnellan...