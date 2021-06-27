DB Schenker completes purchase of 14 acres at Liffey Business Campus

Global logistics provider DB Schenker has completed the purchase of 14.2 acres of land at Liffey Business Campus, formerly known as Hewlett Packard Campus, in Co Kildare.

Designed and delivered by DB Schenker to support the continuing growth of its customers in the technology and healthcare markets, plans for the site, which will comprise 20,345 square metres, including a 18,580 square metre state-of-the-art high-bay warehouse and 1,765 square metres of Grade A offices, also include room...