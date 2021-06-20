Dartry cottages offer big potential in small package

Pocket development sites in Dublin and its city suburbs are thin on the ground at the moment, which is why the launch of Mill Pond, a rare opportunity to acquire two cottages in Dartry in Dublin 6, is sure to pique the interest of investors and smaller scale developers.

Mill Pond comprises nos 1 and 2 Dartry Cottages, which collectively offer 589 square metres of accommodation on a 0.145 acre site on Dodder Walk, at the...