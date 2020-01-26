Sunday January 26, 2020
D8 retail unit with overhead apartments on sale for €1.3m

The property in one of Dublin’s fastest growing areas has an estimated potential rental income of €105,000 a year

26th January, 2020
41 James’s Street in Dublin 8: on the market for €1.3 million

Colliers International is guiding €1.3 million for 41 James’s Street in Dublin 8, a conveniently located mixed-use opportunity in one of the fastest growing city-centre locations.

No 41 comprises a retail unit and three two-bedroom apartments overhead, extending to about 340 square metres. The retail unit is fully let to Tranan Holdings (Two) Ltd trading as Next Door off-licence on a 25-year FRI lease from June 2008 with upwards-only rent reviews.

The passing rent is €61,800 per annum...

