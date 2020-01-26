D8 retail unit with overhead apartments on sale for €1.3m

Colliers International is guiding €1.3 million for 41 James’s Street in Dublin 8, a conveniently located mixed-use opportunity in one of the fastest growing city-centre locations.
No 41 comprises a retail unit and three two-bedroom apartments overhead, extending to about 340 square metres. The retail unit is fully let to Tranan Holdings (Two) Ltd trading as Next Door off-licence on a 25-year FRI lease from June 2008 with upwards-only rent reviews.
The passing rent is €61,800 per annum...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team