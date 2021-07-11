D6 Applegreen station offers investment bite

Colliers has been instructed to sell a petrol filling station, let to the Petrogas Group, trading as Applegreen, on Clonskeagh Road in Dublin 6.

The property is held on a 21-year lease from July 2013 with just over 13 years remaining to lease expiry and no break options. The passing rent is €247,500 per annum with the next rent review in July 2024.

Comprising a petrol filling service station on a site of about 0.21 acres, the service station...