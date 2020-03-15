D4 site with adjoining house sells for more than €4m

A residential development site of about 0.25 of an acre (or 0.11 of a hectare) and an adjoining four-bedroom semi-detached house on South Lotts Road in Dublin 4 have just been sold for more than €4 million, some €2.2 million (or almost 76 per cent more) over the initial €1.8 million guide.
The site is zoned Z1 Residential. There is an expired planning permission for 21 apartments, which could possibly be increased under the new planning guidelines, subject to...
